 Rajasthan: Govt Announces 50 Percent Reservation For Women In Teachers Recruitment
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRajasthan: Govt Announces 50 Percent Reservation For Women In Teachers Recruitment

Rajasthan: Govt Announces 50 Percent Reservation For Women In Teachers Recruitment

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has approved the amendment to the Rajasthan Panchayati Raj Act regarding this. This announcement has been made on the occasion of the completion of six months of the CM Bhajan Lal Sharma.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Saturday, June 15, 2024, 06:04 PM IST
article-image
Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma | PTI Image

Jaipur: Women will have 50 percent seats reserved for them in the government teachers recruitment in Rajasthan. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has approved the amendment to the Rajasthan Panchayati Raj Act regarding this. This announcement has been made on the occasion of the completion of six months of the CM Bhajan Lal Sharma.

With this we have fulfilled one more promise made in our manifesto. This decision will be helpful in realizing the concept of 'Strong Women, Developed Rajasthan' and in creating new possibilities and employment for the women power of the state,' said CM Bhajan Lal Sharma in his post on X.

The quote has been increased by 20 percent in the grade third teachers category in which the women were getting 30 percent reservation. There are about 1.50 lakh posts of grade third teachers, and it is the biggest category of government employees in Rajasthan.

Read Also
Rajasthan Cabinet Formation: Countdown Begins 10 Days After CM Bhajan Lal Sharma's Swearing-In
article-image

About 27 thousand posts of grade third teachers are still lying vacant in the state which are expected to be filled in the coming days.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan: Govt Announces 50 Percent Reservation For Women In Teachers Recruitment

Rajasthan: Govt Announces 50 Percent Reservation For Women In Teachers Recruitment

American Woman On Way To Delhi In Bus With PUBG Friend From UP Detained For Questioning After...

American Woman On Way To Delhi In Bus With PUBG Friend From UP Detained For Questioning After...

Viral Video: Fisherman Saves Man Who Jumped Into Gomti River To End Life, Later Slaps Him Repeatedly...

Viral Video: Fisherman Saves Man Who Jumped Into Gomti River To End Life, Later Slaps Him Repeatedly...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: June 15, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: June 15, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50...

'Drunk' Army Soldier Accidentally Urinates On Female Passenger In AC Coach Of Gondwana Express

'Drunk' Army Soldier Accidentally Urinates On Female Passenger In AC Coach Of Gondwana Express