Rajasthan: Govt Announces 50 Percent Reservation For Women In Teachers Recruitment

Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma | PTI Image

Jaipur: Women will have 50 percent seats reserved for them in the government teachers recruitment in Rajasthan. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has approved the amendment to the Rajasthan Panchayati Raj Act regarding this. This announcement has been made on the occasion of the completion of six months of the CM Bhajan Lal Sharma.

संकल्प पत्र का एक और वादा हमारी सरकार ने किया पूरा...



राजस्थान की नारी शक्ति के सर्वांगीण उन्नयन की दिशा में हमारी सरकार द्वारा तृतीय श्रेणी शिक्षक भर्ती में महिलाओं के लिए आरक्षण की सीमा 30 प्रतिशत से बढ़ाकर 50 प्रतिशत करने का निर्णय लिया गया है।



यह निर्णय 'सशक्त नारी,… pic.twitter.com/rKROdc2Tuu — Bhajanlal Sharma (@BhajanlalBjp) June 14, 2024

With this we have fulfilled one more promise made in our manifesto. This decision will be helpful in realizing the concept of 'Strong Women, Developed Rajasthan' and in creating new possibilities and employment for the women power of the state,' said CM Bhajan Lal Sharma in his post on X.

The quote has been increased by 20 percent in the grade third teachers category in which the women were getting 30 percent reservation. There are about 1.50 lakh posts of grade third teachers, and it is the biggest category of government employees in Rajasthan.

About 27 thousand posts of grade third teachers are still lying vacant in the state which are expected to be filled in the coming days.