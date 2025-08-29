On Camera: 6 Dead As KSRTC Bus Rams Auto Rikshaw, Bystanders Near After Brake Failure Near Talapady Toll Gate

In a tragic incident, six people were killed in a fatal road accident in Talapady on the Kerala-Karnataka border around 1.45 p.m. on Thursday. CCTV footage of the horrific incident has surfaced on social media, showing a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus ramming into several people who were waiting at a bus stop, before crashing into a parked auto-rickshaw.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to reports, the victims were identified as auto-rickshaw driver Haider Ali, 47, a native of Karnataka, Havamma, 72, Khadija, 60, Hasna F, 11, Nafeesa, 52, and Ayesha Fida, 19. Three others sustained serious injuries in the accident, with the condition of one stated to be critical.

The accident reportedly took place after the brakes of the KSRTC bus failed, causing the vehicle to first hit an auto-rickshaw before ploughing into the waiting area. The bus was travelling to Mangaluru from Kasargod.

The CCTV footage shows bystanders running towards the scene to rescue the injured after the incident. Another piece of footage shows a mangled auto-rickshaw at the spot.

Bystanders rushed the injured to Mangaluru hospital. After being informed, police arrived at the scene and the bodies of the deceased were taken to the Manjeswaram Taluk Hospital morgue and to morgues in Mangaluru and Deralakatte.

A case has been registered in the matter and an investigation is ongoing to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.