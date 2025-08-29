Congress Worker Who Abused PM Modi At Darbhanga Rally Sent To 14-Day Custody

Congress worker Mohammad Rizvi, who was arrested earlier today for making objectionable comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been sent to 14-day judicial custody.

The accused hails from Bhapura village in Singhwara. According to police, Rizvi was among those who used derogatory words for the Prime Minister and his mother from the stage of the Voter Adhikar Yatra.

A controversy has erupted in Bihar during Rahul Gandhi's campaign, as some Congress workers allegedly used abusive language against the Prime Minister and his late mother. The BJP has filed a police complaint in Patna over the remarks and is demanding an apology from the Congress MP.

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah condemned the abusive remarks made against PM and his mother during an INDIA bloc event in Bihar.

Speaking at 'NDA Panchayat Pratinidhi Sammelan' in Assam's Guwahati, he said, "I want to urge Rahul Gandhi that if he has even a little bit of shame left, he must apologise to Modi ji, to his late mother, and to the people of this country. May God give wisdom to everyone."

"Congress leaders have committed the most condemnable act by using derogatory words against PM Modi's mother during their Ghuspaithiya Bachao Yatra. I condemn it. Every Congress leader has spoken derogatory words against PM Modi," he added.

Stepping up the attack against the Congress, Shah alleged the grand old party was spreading a "culture of hatred" in politics. "The more the Congress abuses, the more BJP wins," he stated. Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi, Shah said that he was misleading people in Bihar and called his 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' a 'Ghuspaithiya Bachao Yatra'.