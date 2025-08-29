Don't Burden Indian Women With '3 Children' Theory: Asaduddin Owaisi To RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat - VIDEO

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi & RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat |

Hyderabad: In a scathing attack on RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday advised him against burdening Indian women with his "three children a family" theory.

He also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that animosity against Muslims was "institutionalised" during his tenure.

In an exclusive interview to PTI Videos, Owaisi accused the RSS and organisations sponsored or supported by it of being responsible for "spreading anti-Muslims hatred".

Citing the 2011 census, the AIMIM leader said the Muslim population growth rate is decreasing and stood at 14.23 per cent compared to nearly 80 per cent of Hindus.

"And now you are saying, okay, give birth to three children. Who are you to enter into people's family lives? Why are you trying to put a burden on Indian women, who might have their own different priorities in their lives? So, this is a classic double speak of RSS," he said.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had on Thursday said every Indian family should have three children to keep the population sufficient and under control.

Bhagwat also said RSS doesn't believe in attacking anyone, including on religious lines.

In response, the Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP cited numerous examples wherein Bhagwat called Muslims "chori ka samaan (stolen goods) and Mughal badshaah ki aulad (descendants of Mughal rulers)." "Who is holding all the dharam sansads and calling for an open genocide of Muslims, open rape of women?" he asked.

They claim to have no connection with all these rightwing organisations, he added.

"So, it is the RSS-sponsored, RSS-supported organisations, which talk about, perpetuate hate against Muslims. In fact, hate against Muslims has been institutionalised during Mr. Narendra Modi's tenure," he alleged.

Owaisi further said people of the country should recognise the need to remove the BJP from power in the upcoming election, giving them a political retirement.

"We must not give them this comfort of retiring, they themselves retiring. It is the people of India and democracy, I hope, and we are striving for it that they (BJP) should be retired from politics forever," he opined.

According to Owaisi, V D Savarkar propounded the two-nation theory in his 19th session of the Hindu Mahasabha in Ahmedabad in 1937, and later in 1940, it was espoused by the Muslim League.

