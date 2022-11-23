e-Paper Get App
Rajasthan: Woman killed for 'dowry' in Ajmer, husband arrested

A man was arrested for the alleged dowry-related death of his wife in Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Wednesday, police said. Jennifer (30) was allegedly being harassed by her in-laws, her brother Ronnie Das said in his complaint at Christian Ganj police station, Circle Officer (Ajmer North) Chhavi Sharma said.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 07:57 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image
article-image

He suspects that her husband Mukesh (35) murdered her, Sharma added.

The accused husband has been arrested under Section 304 (B) (dowry death) of the Indian Penal Code and the matter is being investigated, Sharma said.

article-image

