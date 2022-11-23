Petrol, diesel prices today: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other cities

Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

The US crude stockpiles decreased more drastically than expected last week due to a price cap set by the G7 and tightening supply, which led to an uptick in oil prices in early trade on Wednesday. Brent crude prices increased by 25 cents to $88.61 per barrel, while WTI crude futures increased by 35 cents to $81.30 per barrel.

Because India receives oil from Russia, petrol and diesel prices there have stayed mostly steady despite rising crude oil prices on the international markets.

However, since the central government reduced the tax charge, the cost of petrol and diesel in India has mostly remained stable.

In May of this year, the Center decreased the excise duty on gasoline by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre, which led to the last significant drop in fuel costs.

Every midnight, the price of petrol and diesel is changed in India based on the state of the world. For petrol and diesel, Delhi currently charges Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 per litre, respectively.

Citywide breakdown

In Delhi, petrol and diesel cost Rs 96.72/litre and Rs 89.62/litre, respectively.

In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31/litre and diesel for Rs 94.27/litre.

Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63/litre and Rs 94.24/litre in Chennai and at Rs 106.03/litre and Rs 94.10/litre in Kolkata, respectively.

In Bengaluru, Petrol is Rs 101.94/litre and Diesel is Rs 87.89/litre.

You can check petrol and diesel prices from the comfort of your own home. All you need to do is send a message from your phone to 9224992249 with your city code. City codes are available on Indian Oil's website.