Rajasthan Unlawful Activities Case: NIA Arrest Two People Linked To PFI

Representative image

Mumbai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two accused, identified as Vajid Ali and Mubarik Ali, both residents of Kota and allegedly linked to the Popular Front of India (PFI).

They both were arrested in the Rajasthan PFI case. Both of the accused are associated members of the arrested PFI cadres who were apprehended by the NIA during a nationwide crackdown in September 2022. During the operation, NIA, ED, and other agencies conducted searches at 93 locations across 15 states of India, leading to the arrest of Mohammad Ashif, Sadiq Sarraf, and Mohd. Sohail.

Accused are highly trained PFI cadres/members: NIA

According to the NIA’s investigation, all the currently arrested accused, along with previously arrested individuals, are highly trained cadres/members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) and were involved in a criminal conspiracy. Their conspiracy and activities included recruitment of members/cadres to the PFI for the purpose of committing violent acts with the objective of instilling fear among the general public. These acts were also extended to inciting religious hatred, radicalisation of Muslim youth, organisation of training camps and fundraising for the commission of terrorist acts. In pursuance of the conspiracy, accused Sadiq Sarraf and Mohammad Ashif were radicalizing Muslim youth to commit unlawful activities and terrorist acts in various parts of India, including Rajasthan.

Weapons training camps in Jaipur and Kota

Investigations uncovered that the arrested accused, Vajid Ali and Mubarik Ali, along with the previously chargesheeted accused individuals, Mohammed Asif, Sadik Sarraf, and Mohammed Sohail, were involved in organising weapons training camps in Jaipur and Kota, where they provided weapons training to young cadres of the organisation with the aim to achieve the long-term agenda of the PFI i.e. establishing Islamic Rule in India by the year 2047 and to overthrow the democratically elected central government through violent acts.

PFI collected funds from members of the Muslim community under the guise of Zakat, which is meant for charitable purposes. These funds, instead of being utilised for welfare and charitable activities, were being used instead to support Weapons trainers and training being organised by the PFI.

It's noteworthy that the Central Government banned the Popular Front of India (PFI) in September 2022.

Further investigation in the case continues.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)