FPJ Exclusive: RAW Shares Intelligence On Suspicious Financial Activities Of PFI, Its Connections To Banned Pakistani Terror Group

India's external agency, RAW (Research and Analysis Wing), also known as the Special Bureau, has recently raised an alarm by sharing critical intelligence about suspicious financial activities and their alleged linkages of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) to a Pakistan-based terror group.

According to sources, several top PFI members have joined the WhatsApp group 'Save Kashmir,' which is operated by six Pakistani suspects linked with the terror group, serving as administrators.

FPJ has successfully accessed the information of the meeting, which contained details of PFI's suspicious operations.

PFI's meeting in Pune

Furthermore, RAW has revealed that PFI is involved in suspicious terror funding. According to the shared information, a few top PFI leaders conducted a meeting in Khondwa, Pune in June this year in this regard. During the meeting, they discussed raising funds with the help of fundamentalist organizations and cross-border connections.

Additionally, they plan to provide financial assistance and funding to the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) for the corporation elections in Karnataka.

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) contested 16 seats in the assembly election for the 224-member Karnataka assembly in May 2023. Due to financial and resource limitations, they fielded only 16 candidates. Unfortunately for them, their candidates lost their deposits in 15 of the 16 constituencies they contested. This financial challenge prompted PFI's core members to arrange funds for SDPI, the primary party for the corporation elections. Given that more than six years have passed since the last corporation election in Karnataka, PFI is preparing for the corporation election to strengthen its grassroots presence. The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) is the political wing of the outlawed Islamic outfit Popular Front of India (PFI).

New sub-organization under SDPI banner

According to reliable sources, the banned organization, Popular Front of India (PFI), has also been involved in suspicious activities and fundraising to establish a new sub-organization under the SDPI banner.

A few days ago, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) intensified its efforts to uncover the unlawful and anti-national activities of the Popular Front of India. The NIA conducted extensive searches across six states in connection with the Phulwari Sharif case in Bihar. These searches were carried out at over a dozen locations in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Delhi-NCR. During these operations, the NIA seized numerous incriminating items and documents related to the radical organization, including various digital evidence. Additionally, an amount of Indian currency with a face value of ₹8.5 lakhs was seized in connection with the instant case.

SDPI may field candidates in local bodies elections in Maha

It is likely that SDPI may field its candidates in local bodies elections in Maharashtra, including Assembly and Parliamentary seeing the sizable population of Muslims in the state. In some of the pockets they are in dominance, where they can influence the votes in majority for Muslim candidates and increase their winnability.

