 Rajasthan Tragedy: 10 Dead In Linked Mishaps As Road Accident And River Drowning Devastate Families
Rajasthan Tragedy: 10 Dead In Linked Mishaps As Road Accident And River Drowning Devastate Families

Manish GodhaUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 09:22 PM IST
Rajasthan Tragedy: 10 Dead In Linked Mishaps As Road Accident And River Drowning Devastate Families | Representational Image

In a tragic chain of events, ten people lost their lives and four were injured in Rajasthan. Seven of them died in a road accident in Jaipur on Sunday, while three others drowned in the Khari River in Bhilwara on Monday.

The chain of events began last week when Gopal Vaishnav of Bhilwara passed away. On Friday, seven of his family members, including his son Ashok, travelled to Haridwar to immerse his ashes. However, on Sunday, their car veered off the Ring Road in Jaipur, leading to a fatal crash that killed all seven occupants. Among the deceased, four were from Bhilwara and three from Jaipur.

On Monday, the bodies of four victims reached their village, Phooliya Kalan, for the last rites. The entire village gathered to mourn. After the funeral, several people entered the Khari River’s anicut to bathe, when tragedy struck again—seven individuals began to drown. Villagers managed to rescue four of them, but three others—Mahesh, Mahendra, and Bardi Chand—died. Their bodies were later recovered, while the rescued survivors were admitted to the hospital.

Anguished villagers staged a protest on the highway, alleging that rescue teams arrived only after a three-hour delay. Officials eventually reached the spot and managed to pacify the protest.

