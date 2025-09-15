 Rajasthan: Barmer Govt School Teacher Arrested For Murdering Woman Who Traveled 600 km To Meet Him
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationRajasthan: Barmer Govt School Teacher Arrested For Murdering Woman Who Traveled 600 km To Meet Him

Rajasthan: Barmer Govt School Teacher Arrested For Murdering Woman Who Traveled 600 km To Meet Him

A Rajasthan government school teacher in Barmer has been arrested for allegedly killing Mukesh Kumari, who traveled 600 km from Jhunjhunu to meet him. The two had connected on Facebook. Police say he struck her with a rod and staged her death as a car accident; investigation is ongoing.

PTIUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 04:09 PM IST
article-image
Rajasthan: Barmer Govt School Teacher Arrested For Murdering Woman Who Traveled 600 km To Meet Him | Representational Image

Jaipur: A government school teacher in Rajasthan's Barmer district has been taken into custody for allegedly killing a woman who had travelled nearly 600 km from Jhunjhunu to meet him, police said on Monday.

About The Case

According to a police officer, the teacher and the woman had become acquainted through Facebook in October 2024 and had since developed a friendship. She had been visiting him frequently and had arrived in Barmer on September 10 and had been staying at his residence since.

The accused, Manaram (38), from Chava village in the Sadar area, killed Mukesh Kumari (37) by hitting her with a rod at his house before placing her body on the driver's seat of her own car to make it appear like an accident, Superintendent of Police Narendra Kumar Meena said.

FPJ Shorts
All Of You OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Brett Goldstein, Imogen Poots' Film Online
All Of You OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Brett Goldstein, Imogen Poots' Film Online
Flipkart Reports Losses Of ₹5,189 Crore In FY25
Flipkart Reports Losses Of ₹5,189 Crore In FY25
Increased Adoption Of AI Could Boost India’s GDP By USD 500-600 Billion By 2035: NITI Aayog Report; VIDEO
Increased Adoption Of AI Could Boost India’s GDP By USD 500-600 Billion By 2035: NITI Aayog Report; VIDEO
EAM Jaishankar Extends Independence Day Greetings To Costa Rica, Vows Stronger Ties
EAM Jaishankar Extends Independence Day Greetings To Costa Rica, Vows Stronger Ties
Read Also
Delhi University Students' Union 2025 Elections: Sachin Pilot Visits DU North Campus, Expresses...
article-image

"The woman's body was found in a car parked in Shiv Nagar under RIICO police station limits. Preliminary investigation suggests that the accused murdered her at his home and later kept the body in the vehicle," he said.

He added that forensic teams, a dog squad, and a mobile crime unit were deployed at the site to collect evidence. "The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained. The matter is under investigation."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

OSSC CRE Recruitment 2025: Admit Card For Shorthand Out; Check Details Here

OSSC CRE Recruitment 2025: Admit Card For Shorthand Out; Check Details Here

Parents Of Deceased Jadavpur University Student Meet Senior Kolkata Police Officers Over Daughter's...

Parents Of Deceased Jadavpur University Student Meet Senior Kolkata Police Officers Over Daughter's...

WB AYUSH Counselling 2025: Round 1 Allotment Result Out Today; What’s Next

WB AYUSH Counselling 2025: Round 1 Allotment Result Out Today; What’s Next

Rajasthan: Barmer Govt School Teacher Arrested For Murdering Woman Who Traveled 600 km To Meet Him

Rajasthan: Barmer Govt School Teacher Arrested For Murdering Woman Who Traveled 600 km To Meet Him

Bihar: BPSSC, CSBC Aspirants Protest In Patna Against Lack Of Govt Jobs, Demand Release Of...

Bihar: BPSSC, CSBC Aspirants Protest In Patna Against Lack Of Govt Jobs, Demand Release Of...