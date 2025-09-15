 Students Claim They Were Duped By Amethi Institute Of Paramedical & Science Director; FIR Registered
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationStudents Claim They Were Duped By Amethi Institute Of Paramedical & Science Director; FIR Registered

Students Claim They Were Duped By Amethi Institute Of Paramedical & Science Director; FIR Registered

The parents alleged that Rs 2 lakh each was collected from 36 students at the time of admission. However, registration and admit cards were not issued to 18 of them, even though their examination is scheduled for Monday. In their complaint to Amethi police, the students accused the institute director, Prince Azam Khan, of duping them in the name of the ANM course.

PTIUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 04:45 PM IST
article-image
Students Claim They Were Duped By Amethi Institute Of Paramedical & Science Director; FIR Registered | File Pic (Representative Image)

Amethi (UP): Students and parents of the Amethi Institute of Paramedical and Science on Sunday accused the institute's director of malpractices in the two-year Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANM) course.

The parents alleged that Rs 2 lakh each was collected from 36 students at the time of admission. However, registration and admit cards were not issued to 18 of them, even though their examination is scheduled for Monday.

In their complaint to Amethi police, the students accused the institute director, Prince Azam Khan, of duping them in the name of the ANM course.

Read Also
40-Year-Old Man Dies Minutes After Requesting Sick Leave, Boss Shares Emotional Note
article-image

"Despite taking Rs 2 lakh each, neither registration was done nor admit cards issued for 18 of us," said student Pooja Tripathi, who, along with others, staged a sit-in protest at the police station demanding justice.

FPJ Shorts
Students Claim They Were Duped By Amethi Institute Of Paramedical & Science Director; FIR Registered
Students Claim They Were Duped By Amethi Institute Of Paramedical & Science Director; FIR Registered
Tamil Nadu Launches Pilot AI, Robotics Programme In Govt Schools
Tamil Nadu Launches Pilot AI, Robotics Programme In Govt Schools
All Of You OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Brett Goldstein, Imogen Poots' Film Online
All Of You OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Brett Goldstein, Imogen Poots' Film Online
Flipkart Reports Losses Of ₹5,189 Crore In FY25
Flipkart Reports Losses Of ₹5,189 Crore In FY25

Station House Officer, Amethi, Ravi Singh, said an FIR is being registered against the institute director under relevant sections of cheating.

Two people have been detained for questioning. Their identities are being withheld for the moment," Singh added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Students Claim They Were Duped By Amethi Institute Of Paramedical & Science Director; FIR Registered

Students Claim They Were Duped By Amethi Institute Of Paramedical & Science Director; FIR Registered

OSSC CRE Recruitment 2025: Admit Card For Shorthand Out; Check Details Here

OSSC CRE Recruitment 2025: Admit Card For Shorthand Out; Check Details Here

Parents Of Deceased Jadavpur University Student Meet Senior Kolkata Police Officers Over Daughter's...

Parents Of Deceased Jadavpur University Student Meet Senior Kolkata Police Officers Over Daughter's...

WB AYUSH Counselling 2025: Round 1 Allotment Result Out Today; What’s Next

WB AYUSH Counselling 2025: Round 1 Allotment Result Out Today; What’s Next

Rajasthan: Barmer Govt School Teacher Arrested For Murdering Woman Who Traveled 600 km To Meet Him

Rajasthan: Barmer Govt School Teacher Arrested For Murdering Woman Who Traveled 600 km To Meet Him