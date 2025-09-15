40-Year-Old Man Dies Minutes After Requesting Sick Leave, Boss Shares Emotional Note

A 40-year-old man suffered a sudden cardiac arrest just minutes after sending a sick leave request, prompting an emotional note from his manager and widespread online reactions. | Image: Canva

In a tragic incident, a 40-year-old man died of a sudden cardiac arrest just minutes after texting his manager for sick leave. The heartbreaking news was shared by his manager, KV Iyyer, on X (formerly Twitter) on September 13, 2025.

Iyyer recalled receiving a message at 8:37 am from his colleague Shankar, who complained of severe back pain. “Sir, due to heavy back pain I am unable to come today. So please grant me leave,” the text read. Iyyer responded routinely, “Ok, take rest.”

However, only a few hours later, at around 11 am, Iyyer received a phone call informing him of Shankar’s sudden death. "I didn't believe it in the first instance. I called another colleague to reconfirm and to get his residence address. Got the address and rushed to his house. He was NO MORE,” he wrote.

Shankar, described as healthy, a non-smoker, and never tested for alcohol, had been part of the team for six years. What shocked Iyyer most was the short gap between the text and his colleague’s last moments. “He texted me for leave at 8:37 am & he breathed his last at 8:47 am,” he said.

Reflecting on the tragedy, Iyyer urged people to cherish life and relationships: “Life is so unpredictable. Be kind to people around you & live life happily till it lasts, for you never know what’s in store the next minute.”

Netizens Reaction

Reacting to the tragic news, one user wrote, “We have lost many loved ones, which is more evident now post-COVID. Many cases of cardiac arrest, especially among younger people, could be linked to stress and lifestyle. Everyone should go for regular check-ups, even if they feel healthy.”

Another commented, “Such a sad thing. It is said that if you experience sudden or unexplained pain in any part of the body, it could be your body’s loudest signal warning of a heart attack. No matter how careful we are, the truth is that life is unpredictable.”

A third user said, “Shocking indeed. Pray God to keep his soul in peace. Those with hereditary BP or heart problems should be extra cautious. Om Shanti.”

Another reaction read, “Life is really unpredictable… good that you accepted his last request.”