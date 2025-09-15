 Odisha Teacher Suspended For Thrashing 31 Students With Bamboo Stick Over Feet-Touching Ritual
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationOdisha Teacher Suspended For Thrashing 31 Students With Bamboo Stick Over Feet-Touching Ritual

Odisha Teacher Suspended For Thrashing 31 Students With Bamboo Stick Over Feet-Touching Ritual

Assistant teacher Sukanti Kar allegedly beat up as many as 31 students of classes 6, 7 and 8 with a bamboo stick for not touching her feet after the morning prayer session, officials claimed.

PTIUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 01:50 PM IST
article-image
The Odisha Education Department has suspended a woman teacher after she was found guilty of corporal punishment at a state-run upper primary school in Mayurbhanj district. | X @SMEOdisha

Baripada: The Odisha Education Department has suspended a woman teacher after she was found guilty of corporal punishment at a state-run upper primary school in Mayurbhanj district, officials said on Monday.

The incident took place at Khandadeula government upper primary school within Baisinga police station limits on Thursday.

Assistant teacher Sukanti Kar allegedly beat up as many as 31 students of classes 6, 7 and 8 with a bamboo stick for not touching her feet after the morning prayer session, officials claimed.

According to the officials, students usually pay respect to teachers by touching their feet immediately after prayers, but on Thursday, they failed to do so as Kar arrived after the session was over.

FPJ Shorts
Odisha Teacher Suspended For Thrashing 31 Students With Bamboo Stick Over Feet-Touching Ritual
Odisha Teacher Suspended For Thrashing 31 Students With Bamboo Stick Over Feet-Touching Ritual
Father Of Deceased Jadavpur University Student Alleges Foul Play In Her Death
Father Of Deceased Jadavpur University Student Alleges Foul Play In Her Death
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Trailer: Varun, Janhvi, Rohit & Sanya Starrer Promises To Be A Super Fun & Entertaining Movie
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Trailer: Varun, Janhvi, Rohit & Sanya Starrer Promises To Be A Super Fun & Entertaining Movie
Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025: Nothing Phone 3 Price In India Slashed By ₹25,000 For Legacy Users
Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025: Nothing Phone 3 Price In India Slashed By ₹25,000 For Legacy Users
Read Also
5 Bangladeshi Students At NIT Silchar Suspended For Campus Violence, To Be Deported
article-image

Annoyed, she allegedly thrashed the students, leaving many with injury marks on their hands and backs.

One boy suffered a fracture in his hand, while a girl fell unconscious and had to be taken to a hospital, the school management committee said after an inquiry.

Following the incident, headmaster Purnachandra Ojha, Block Education Officer (BEO) Biplab Kar, Cluster Resource Centre Coordinator Debashish Sahu and members of school management committee inquired into the matter and found the teacher guilty.

"The accused teacher was placed under suspension on Saturday," said Biplab Kar, adding that action was taken as the matter was treated with utmost seriousness.

Read Also
Viksit Delhi CM Internship Programme: 87 Students Selected To Work With Govt, Will Earn ₹20,000...
article-image

The Odisha government has banned corporal punishment in all educational institutions since September 2004.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Odisha Teacher Suspended For Thrashing 31 Students With Bamboo Stick Over Feet-Touching Ritual

Odisha Teacher Suspended For Thrashing 31 Students With Bamboo Stick Over Feet-Touching Ritual

Father Of Deceased Jadavpur University Student Alleges Foul Play In Her Death

Father Of Deceased Jadavpur University Student Alleges Foul Play In Her Death

5 Bangladeshi Students At NIT Silchar Suspended For Campus Violence, To Be Deported

5 Bangladeshi Students At NIT Silchar Suspended For Campus Violence, To Be Deported

Viksit Delhi CM Internship Programme: 87 Students Selected To Work With Govt, Will Earn ₹20,000...

Viksit Delhi CM Internship Programme: 87 Students Selected To Work With Govt, Will Earn ₹20,000...

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Launches 'Anbu Karangal Scheme' To Support Education Of Orphaned Children

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Launches 'Anbu Karangal Scheme' To Support Education Of Orphaned Children