Viksit Delhi CM Internship Programme: 87 Students Selected To Work With Govt, Will Earn ₹20,000 Monthly Stipend

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said 87 students have been selected for the Viksit Delhi CM Internship Programme, which is starting from Monday, and they will work with the government during the next three months.

About The Internship

Under the internship programme, students pursuing graduation or post-graduation will work with the government for three months and will be paid a monthly stipend of Rs 20,000.

#WATCH Delhi: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta says, "The Viksit Delhi CM Internship Program has been launched today. 87 students will do a 3-month internship with the Delhi government starting today. For the first time, the Delhi government has taken such an initiative in which Delhi… pic.twitter.com/8Rex4CvuL8 — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2025

"As many as 9,000 students applied (for the internship programme) and 87 students were selected. There was complete transparency in their selection. They will undergo a three-month internship programme with the Delhi government," Gupta told reporters.

She alleged that earlier these internships were done to satisfy political agenda and give financial benefits to only a few people.

