 Viksit Delhi CM Internship Programme: 87 Students Selected To Work With Govt, Will Earn ₹20,000 Monthly Stipend
"As many as 9,000 students applied (for the internship programme) and 87 students were selected. There was complete transparency in their selection. They will undergo a three-month internship programme with the Delhi government," Gupta told reporters.

PTIUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 01:22 PM IST
New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said 87 students have been selected for the Viksit Delhi CM Internship Programme, which is starting from Monday, and they will work with the government during the next three months.

About The Internship

Under the internship programme, students pursuing graduation or post-graduation will work with the government for three months and will be paid a monthly stipend of Rs 20,000.

She alleged that earlier these internships were done to satisfy political agenda and give financial benefits to only a few people.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

