RRB NTPC CBT-1 Answer Key 2025 Released, Raise Objections By September 20; How To Calculate Your Score

RRB NTPC CBT-1 Answer Key 2025 | Official Notification

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has made public the answer key of the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Undergraduate level Computer-Based Test (CBT-1) for CEN 06/2024. The candidates who have taken the exam between August 7 and September 9, 2025, can now obtain their questions, answers, and answer keys at the official websites of RRBs at rrbchennai.gov.in, rrbchennai.gov.in and rrb.digitalm.com.

The link for the answer key became active on September 15 at 4 PM and will remain active till September 20th, 2025, at 11:55 PM. Candidates can object to discrepancies in questions, choices, or keys during this period.

Objection Window & Fee

The candidates are required to deposit ₹50 per objection, together with bank charges. The payment can be made through Rupay cards, credit cards, UPI, and net banking. On finding the objection valid, the fee will be refunded (after deducting charges).

Objections should be submitted online on or before September 20, 11:55 PM. No complaints will be entertained after this time limit. The RRB's decision on objections will be final and binding.

This step provides opportunities for the candidates to ensure transparency in the evaluation process, while the last key will be set after considering all objections.

RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025: How to Calculate Your Score

Once the RRB NTPC Undergraduate (UG) answer key is downloaded, candidates can estimate their likely scores based on the official marking scheme.

Marking Scheme

Correct Answer: +1 mark

Wrong Answer: –⅓ mark (negative marking)

Unattempted Question: 0 mark

Steps to Calculate Score

Count the number of correct answers and multiply by 1.

Count the number of incorrect answers and multiply by –⅓.

Add both values together, and the result will be your estimated score.