 RRB NTPC CBT-1 Answer Key 2025 Released, Raise Objections By September 20; How To Calculate Your Score
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationRRB NTPC CBT-1 Answer Key 2025 Released, Raise Objections By September 20; How To Calculate Your Score

RRB NTPC CBT-1 Answer Key 2025 Released, Raise Objections By September 20; How To Calculate Your Score

RRB NTPC CBT-1 Answer Key 2025: The RRB has released the NTPC UG CBT-1 Answer Key 2025 for exams held from August 7 to September 9. Candidates can download their question papers, responses, and answer keys from official RRB websites. Objections can be submitted online from September 15 (4 PM) to September 20, 2025 (11:55 PM).

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 05:04 PM IST
article-image
RRB NTPC CBT-1 Answer Key 2025 | Official Notification

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has made public the answer key of the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Undergraduate level Computer-Based Test (CBT-1) for CEN 06/2024. The candidates who have taken the exam between August 7 and September 9, 2025, can now obtain their questions, answers, and answer keys at the official websites of RRBs at rrbchennai.gov.in, rrbchennai.gov.in and rrb.digitalm.com.

The link for the answer key became active on September 15 at 4 PM and will remain active till September 20th, 2025, at 11:55 PM. Candidates can object to discrepancies in questions, choices, or keys during this period.

Objection Window & Fee

The candidates are required to deposit ₹50 per objection, together with bank charges. The payment can be made through Rupay cards, credit cards, UPI, and net banking. On finding the objection valid, the fee will be refunded (after deducting charges).

FPJ Shorts
Sikkim State Lottery Result: Sept 15, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Blitzen Monday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: Sept 15, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Blitzen Monday Weekly Draw
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Calls For Expansion Of Military Schools Across India
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Calls For Expansion Of Military Schools Across India
APSC AE Registration 2025 Window Opens; Check Eligibility Criteria & Other Details Here
APSC AE Registration 2025 Window Opens; Check Eligibility Criteria & Other Details Here
Bihar: PM Modi Vows To End Infiltration, Slams Congress-RJD Over Corruption
Bihar: PM Modi Vows To End Infiltration, Slams Congress-RJD Over Corruption

Objections should be submitted online on or before September 20, 11:55 PM. No complaints will be entertained after this time limit. The RRB's decision on objections will be final and binding.

This step provides opportunities for the candidates to ensure transparency in the evaluation process, while the last key will be set after considering all objections.

Read Also
RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 368 Posts Starts; Check Eligibility...
article-image

RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025: How to Calculate Your Score

Once the RRB NTPC Undergraduate (UG) answer key is downloaded, candidates can estimate their likely scores based on the official marking scheme.

Marking Scheme

Correct Answer: +1 mark

Wrong Answer: –⅓ mark (negative marking)

Unattempted Question: 0 mark

Steps to Calculate Score

Count the number of correct answers and multiply by 1.

Count the number of incorrect answers and multiply by –⅓.

Add both values together, and the result will be your estimated score.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Calls For Expansion Of Military Schools Across India

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Calls For Expansion Of Military Schools Across India

APSC AE Registration 2025 Window Opens; Check Eligibility Criteria & Other Details Here

APSC AE Registration 2025 Window Opens; Check Eligibility Criteria & Other Details Here

CBSE Board Exams 2026: New Rules Issued On Attendance, Internal Assessment, And Subjects; Check...

CBSE Board Exams 2026: New Rules Issued On Attendance, Internal Assessment, And Subjects; Check...

Madhya Pradesh To Set Up National-Level Training & Research Institute For Engineers

Madhya Pradesh To Set Up National-Level Training & Research Institute For Engineers

ABVP Members Stage Protest At Mohanlal Sukhadia University In Udaipur Over VC Calling Aurangzeb A...

ABVP Members Stage Protest At Mohanlal Sukhadia University In Udaipur Over VC Calling Aurangzeb A...