 Arunachal Pradesh: 13-Year-Old Student Found Hanging In School Hostel Bathroom
The deceased was identified as Techi Gunia, a class 7 student, he said. Gunia, originally from Sagalee in the district, was studying at Mani.

PTIUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 04:49 PM IST
Arunachal Pradesh: 13-Year-Old Student Found Hanging In School Hostel Bathroom | File Pic (Representative Image)

Itanagar: A 13-year-old student was found hanging inside the bathroom of a school hostel in Arunachal Pradesh's Papum Pare district on Sunday evening, police said.

Officials of Government Secondary School at Mani informed police about the incident around 7.30 pm, Doimukh SDPO Radhe Obing said on Monday.

An unnatural death case has been registered at Doimukh police station, and further investigation in the case is underway, the SDPO said.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

