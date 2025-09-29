UP Student Ends Life Following Stalking And Obscene Messages; Police Register FIR Against Man

A 21-year-old student allegedly died by suicide after a man harassed her with obscene messages and sexual advances in Bhadohi district. | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bhadohi: A 21-year-old student allegedly died by suicide after a man harassed her with obscene messages and sexual advances in Bhadohi district, police said on Sunday.

The alleged harassment, which included stalking, forced her to stop attending school and she killed herself on July 11, according to the FIR lodged on Saturday.

Vipul Dubey (25), a resident of the same village as the victim, has been charged under sections 108 (abetment of suicide) and 351(3) (issuing threats to kill) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on the orders of Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik, police officials said.

Aurai police station in-charge Ram Sarikh Gautam said the accused is absconding and efforts are on to arrest him.

According to the complaint by the victim's mother, Dubey allegedly stalked the student, sent obscene messages from multiple phone numbers, and even entered her house to make sexual advances, threatening her with dire consequences if she resisted.

The complainant alleged that her daughter, distressed by the relentless harassment, ended her life on July 11 this year.

Though a written complaint was submitted at the local police station on July 13, no action was taken, she claimed.

On Saturday, she approached the SP, following which the case was registered.

