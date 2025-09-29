 Ex-DUSU President Ronak Khatri Alleges ₹5 Crore Extortion Threat Call From International Number
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationEx-DUSU President Ronak Khatri Alleges ₹5 Crore Extortion Threat Call From International Number

Ex-DUSU President Ronak Khatri Alleges ₹5 Crore Extortion Threat Call From International Number

The NSUI leader, in his complaint addressed to the deputy commissioner of police (outer north), said he received the threat call at 12:44 pm on Monday from a number with Ukraine's country code.

PTIUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 07:29 PM IST
article-image
Ronak Khatri |

New Delhi: Former Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) president Ronak Khatri on Monday lodged a complaint with Delhi Police, alleging that he had received a threat call demanding Rs 5 crore from an international number.

The NSUI leader, in his complaint addressed to the deputy commissioner of police (outer north), said he received the threat call at 12:44 pm on Monday from a number with Ukraine's country code.

The caller allegedly claimed association with the Rohit Godara gang and threatened to kill him if the money is not paid.

"Immediately after the call, I also received a WhatsApp message from the same number repeating the demand and the death threat," Khatri stated in his complaint.

FPJ Shorts
Punjab On High Alert Ahead Of Festival Season Amid ISI Threats
Punjab On High Alert Ahead Of Festival Season Amid ISI Threats
Navi Mumbai News: Kamothe Residents Complain To CIDCO Over Irregular, Low-Pressure Water Supply
Navi Mumbai News: Kamothe Residents Complain To CIDCO Over Irregular, Low-Pressure Water Supply
Heart Disease Hits Younger Adults In North Mumbai: Wockhardt Hospitals Survey
Heart Disease Hits Younger Adults In North Mumbai: Wockhardt Hospitals Survey
‘Everyone’s Mother Dies’: UCO Bank’s Chennai Zonal Head Accused Of Toxic Conduct Following Branch Head’s Mother's Demise
‘Everyone’s Mother Dies’: UCO Bank’s Chennai Zonal Head Accused Of Toxic Conduct Following Branch Head’s Mother's Demise

He added, "This incident is not only a case of serious criminal intimidation and extortion but also raises grave concerns regarding my personal safety and that of my family." The student leader filed the complaint via email, attaching screenshots of the call and the WhatsApp message as evidence.

Read Also
Delhi University Mop-Up Admissions 2025 Begin: Only 73 BA Honours Seats Filled On Day 1
article-image

He also urged the police to provide immediate protection and initiate an action under the relevant sections of the IPC and IT Act.

Confirming receipt of the complaint, DCP (Outer North) Hareshwar Swami said, "We have received a complaint of extortion from Ronak Khatri today at 2:52 pm via email and the necessary action will be taken."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Uses Diplomacy, Promises CBI Probe Into Exam Scam

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Uses Diplomacy, Promises CBI Probe Into Exam Scam

Odisha Govt Approves ₹12,000 Crore Plan To Set Up 2,200 Model Primary Schools

Odisha Govt Approves ₹12,000 Crore Plan To Set Up 2,200 Model Primary Schools

Delhi LG Notifies 75 CM SHRI Schools As 'Specified Category' Institutions

Delhi LG Notifies 75 CM SHRI Schools As 'Specified Category' Institutions

Kyrgyzstan Offers Affordable Medical Education For Indian Students: Honorary Consul

Kyrgyzstan Offers Affordable Medical Education For Indian Students: Honorary Consul

Ex-DUSU President Ronak Khatri Alleges ₹5 Crore Extortion Threat Call From International Number

Ex-DUSU President Ronak Khatri Alleges ₹5 Crore Extortion Threat Call From International Number