FPJ Dialogue: NEET PG Rule Sparks Debate On Merit & Vacant Seats

Mumbai: On January 13, a circular issued by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) stating that students scoring negative marks in the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) Postgraduate could still secure admission to medical colleges triggered strong reactions within the medical community. While authorities argued that the move was necessary to fill vacant postgraduate seats, many doctors raised concerns about merit and standards. A public interest litigation was filed in the Delhi High Court challenging the decision, though it was later dismissed.



Dr. Pravin Shingare, a veteran medical education administrator and former Director of Medical Education and Research in Maharashtra, contextualised the issue and addressed common misconceptions in a conversation with Shreya Jachak.

What kind of doctors will society have?

After clearing Class 12, students aspiring to become doctors must pass NEET Undergraduate. Those with high scores secure admission to Indian medical colleges, while others often travel abroad to countries such as Russia, Ukraine, and China to pursue medical education. The quality of education in many of these countries is not on par with India. Yet nearly 80 per cent of these graduates return to India, and approximately 40–50 per cent clear a single screening examination, obtain a licence, and begin practising as clinicians or surgeons.

In contrast, students trained in India undergo a far more rigorous MBBS programme but frequently fail to secure postgraduate seats due to NEET PG eligibility criteria. Despite being educated within the Indian medical system and receiving extensive clinical exposure, many are denied the opportunity to pursue higher studies.

All doctors receive hands-on training, yet corporate hospitals employ a significant number of foreign medical graduates who practise after clearing just one exam and often work for lower pay. If such doctors are permitted to treat patients, denying Indian-trained MBBS graduates the chance to specialise raises serious questions about fairness.

Why has the administration taken this decision?

Most MBBS graduates aspire to high-income specialties such as radiology and surgery. As a result, fewer students opt for non-clinical or para-clinical subjects like anatomy, physiology, biochemistry, pharmacology, forensic medicine, and community medicine. These fields do not allow private practice or opening dispensaries, and graduates must pursue careers in teaching, research, or administration.

Consequently, a large number of seats in these disciplines remain vacant, even in premier institutions such as KEM and JJ hospitals. If a student scores low in NEET PG but wishes to pursue a non-clinical subject and contribute as a professor or administrator, there should be a pathway available. Filtration at the postgraduate level serves little purpose in such cases.

Will this lead to substandard teachers in medical colleges?

NEET PG requires students to prepare for 19 subjects, even though they eventually specialise in only one. An MBBS graduate who focuses exclusively on a single subject during postgraduate training can achieve mastery over time.

Moreover, postgraduate students aspiring to become faculty members must complete mandatory teaching methodology and technology-based certification courses. Without these certifications, the National Medical Commission does not recognise them as professors, ensuring that quality control mechanisms remain firmly in place.

What is the purpose of NEET if students with negative scores get admission?

India has more than a thousand universities with differing evaluation systems. Some institutions award higher marks due to lenient assessment, while others follow strict grading standards. NEET was introduced to standardise postgraduate admissions and eliminate these disparities.

Before NEET’s introduction in 2012, postgraduate admissions were based on final-year MBBS marks. Doctors trained under that system over the past six decades have gone on to become competent and respected practitioners. While NEET promotes equality, any regulation that does not serve students’ interests must be revisited.

Why has this issue emerged now?

Until recently, India faced a shortage of postgraduate seats. However, with the rapid approval of new medical colleges, the demand for qualified teachers has increased sharply. In 2024, the Prime Minister announced the addition of 75,000 medical seats over five years, yet faculty availability remains insufficient.

A similar challenge emerged in super-specialty courses, where thousands of seats in disciplines such as nephrology and gastroenterology remained vacant. About four years ago, eligibility criteria for NEET Super Specialty were reduced to zero, leading to an increase in specialists. The same approach is now being extended to postgraduate courses.

What will change at the ground level?

In Maharashtra alone, nearly 35 per cent of forensic medicine posts remain vacant, resulting in post-mortems being conducted by MBBS doctors. Encouraging postgraduate training in such disciplines will improve expertise and service delivery. With experience and repeated practice, quality will improve, opening avenues beyond high-demand specialties and strengthening India’s medical education system as a whole.

