Google’s Gemini Brings Free SAT Practice, Sparks Calls For IIT Exams Next

Sundar Pichai has announced a new education-focused update that could significantly change how students prepare for competitive exams. In a post on X, Pichai said students can now take full-length SAT practice tests for free on the Gemini App, with instant feedback after completion. The feature uses vetted content from The Princeton Review, a well-known name in standardised test preparation.

Pichai added that the SAT is just the starting point and that more tests will be added in the future, signalling a broader push into exam preparation using artificial intelligence. For students, the appeal is obvious: no fees, no long waits for results, and structured feedback delivered immediately.

AI meets exam pressure

The announcement quickly triggered reactions across X, especially from Indian users. Popular educator and YouTuber Hitesh Choudhary replied directly to Pichai, asking whether IIT exams could be added next. The sentiment was echoed by developer Vaibhav Maheshwari, who asked pointedly if IIT JEE had been forgotten.

These responses underline a larger expectation: if AI can handle SAT prep at scale, why not some of the world’s toughest entrance exams? For millions of Indian students facing high-stakes tests like IIT JEE, free, high-quality practice material backed by instant feedback would be nothing short of disruptive.

Praise, surprise and scepticism

Not all reactions focused on what’s missing. Some users were impressed by the immediate impact of the feature. Canadian commentator Ali A. Rizvi called the update a “game-changer,” highlighting its potential to democratise access to test prep.

Others reacted with surprise. User Ashe asked whether the SAT was “still a thing,” reflecting how exam priorities differ across regions. Meanwhile, Praveen Kumar Verma summed up the appeal neatly: free SAT practice, instant feedback, no money spent, and the same stress just delivered faster by AI.

From an editorial standpoint, this move strengthens the argument that AI is no longer just an assistant but an active competitor to traditional education businesses. While the SAT focus may seem narrow to some audiences, the promise of “more tests on the way” is what truly matters. If Gemini expands into exams like IIT JEE or other national-level tests, the impact on students and the test-prep industry could be profound.