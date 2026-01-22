 WEF 2026: 'AI Won't Replace Human Jobs But Will Augment Employees At Scale,' Say Experts
At the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos, tech leaders emphasized that AI will reshape work by automating tasks but won’t replace human jobs. CEOs highlighted AI’s role as a tool to augment employees, improve productivity, and enable new use cases. Success depends on organizational change and balanced AI use, treating it as a strategic leadership challenge.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 12:09 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

New Delhi: Artificial intelligence would not replace human jobs but can only reshape work by automating tasks, said leading business executives of tech companies at the ongoing World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos.

Workera Founder Kian Katanforoosh's Statement

Kian Katanforoosh, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Workera, said language matters when describing AI.

“Personally, I’m not a fan of calling AI agents or co‑workers,” he told a WEF session, arguing that AI excels at tasks but can't outperform humans at “entire jobs”.

Humans, by contrast, perform “100s of tasks at times.” “Predictions that AI would wholesale replace jobs have so far been wrong,” he added.

Hippocratic AI Co-Founder Munjal Shah's Statement

Munjal Shah, co‑founder and CEO of Hippocratic AI, agreed that AI will augment human employees at a massive scale rather than replace them.

He forecasted a future of “8 billion people and 80 billion AIs,” saying most systems will enable new use cases rather than replacing existing human roles.

He points to an AI system that called thousands of people during a heatwave, guiding them to cooler locations and offering health advice. Getting it right required rigorous testing. “We have models that check models that check models,” he said.

Amini Founder Kate Kallot's Statement

Kate Kallot, Founder and CEO of Amini, said AI firmly remains a “tool” that cannot make value‑based decisions.

It “can’t choose the best outcomes” because it doesn’t yet have the right inputs, Kallot said.

Christoph Schweizer, CEO of BCG, said the experience of working with AI can feel like collaborating with a co‑worker.

“You are now in a reality where it feels like a co-worker, whether you call it that or not,” he said.

Schweizer argued that success depends on how companies change their organizations, not just their tools. “They will succeed if they really change how their people work,” he said.

He urged AI to be treated as “a CEO problem” that cannot be delegated.

Enrique Lores, President and Chief Executive Officer, HP, urged balance in AI usage with restraint on being more demanding with the AI coworkers than with human employees.

In HP’s call centres, AI sometimes gives the wrong answer, yet overall accuracy is higher than before, and customer satisfaction has improved, he added.

