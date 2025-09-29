TNPSC Group 2 Prelims 2025 Answer Key Expected In Early October; Check How To Download And Raise Objections

Canva

TNPSC Group 2 Prelims 2025 Answer Key: The Group 2 Prelims Exam for a number of administrative positions under the Combined Civil Services Examination-II (CCSE-II) was held on September 28, 2025, by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC). Examinees are anxiously anticipating the official answer key's publication, which is essential for assessing their performance and spotting inconsistencies. The answer key is anticipated to be made available by October 3, 2025, or October 8, 2025, based on past patterns.

TNPSC Group 2 Prelims 2025 Answer Key: Important dates

Exam Date: September 28, 2025

Expected Answer Key Release: October 3, 2025, or October 8, 2025 (based on previous patterns)

TNPSC Group 2 Prelims 2025 Answer Key: Steps to download answer key

When the official answer key is made available, candidates can download it by doing the following:

Step 1: Go to tnpsc.gov.in, the official website.

Step 2: Find and click the “Answer Key Objection 2025” or a related link on the homepage.

Step 3: Select the answer key for the 2025 Group 2 Prelims Exam.

Step 4: A PDF file with the answer key will open in a new window.

Step 5: Save it to your computer for later use.

TNPSC Group 2 Prelims 2025 Answer Key: Answer Key

Candidates can raise objections if they find discrepancies in the answer key.

Objection Submission Window: Typically 7 days from the date of answer key release.

TNPSC Group 2 Prelims 2025 Answer Key: Steps to raise objections

Step 1: Log in to your TNPSC account using your credentials.

Step 2: Provide the required details like Recruitment exam name, Registration ID, Application number, Date of birth, Subject and question number in question

Step 3: Select the correct answer option.

Step 4: Mention the reason for the objection in the remarks column.

Step 5: Attach any relevant documents to support your claim.

Step 6: Ensure all objections are submitted within the stipulated time frame, as late submissions are usually not accepted.

TNPSC Group 2 Prelims 2025 Answer Key: Marking system

Since there is no negative marking in the TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Exam, applicants who provide erroneous answers will not be penalised. Each right answer earns 1.5 points, which goes towards the final score. A final answer key will be released by TNPSC following its examination of any legitimate objections raised by candidates. Any modifications or clarifications made during the objection procedure will be taken into consideration when calculating the official results using this last key.

TNPSC Group 2 Prelims 2025:

To fill higher-level officer positions in the Tamil Nadu state government, such as Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Assistant Commissioner, and District Employment Officer, the TNPSC Group 2 Combined Services test is administered.