 Karnataka: 22-Year-Old B.Com Student Run Over By Tipper Lorry While Trying To Avoid Pothole In Bengaluru
Karnataka: 22-Year-Old B.Com Student Run Over By Tipper Lorry While Trying To Avoid Pothole In Bengaluru

Karnataka: 22-Year-Old B.Com Student Run Over By Tipper Lorry While Trying To Avoid Pothole In Bengaluru

The incident occurred near Budigere Cross, close to Avalahalli. She was travelling on a two-wheeler when, while attempting to avoid a pothole on her way to college, she suddenly swerved and lost balance, falling onto the road. A tipper lorry coming from behind ran over her, killing her on the spot.

IANSUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 02:03 PM IST
article-image
Karnataka: 22-Year-Old B.Com Student Run Over By Tipper Lorry While Trying To Avoid Pothole In Bengaluru | IANS

Bengaluru: A 22-year-old female student was killed after coming under the wheels of a tipper lorry when she fell on the road while trying to avoid a pothole on Monday, in the limits of K.R. Puram traffic police station in Bengaluru.

About The Incident

The deceased has been identified as Dhanushree, a second-year B.Com student at a private college in Bengaluru. The incident occurred near Budigere Cross, close to Avalahalli. She was travelling on a two-wheeler when, while attempting to avoid a pothole on her way to college, she suddenly swerved and lost balance, falling onto the road.

A tipper lorry coming from behind ran over her, killing her on the spot. The lorry driver fled without stopping after the accident. The impact was so severe that the victim’s head was crushed under the wheels. The incident has triggered outrage among local residents.

UP Student Ends Life Following Stalking And Obscene Messages; Police Register FIR Against Man
article-image

Residents have complained that the Budigere Cross road is filled with potholes, with soil and jelly stones scattered across the stretch, making commuting particularly dangerous for two-wheeler riders.

Personnel from K.R. Puram traffic police and Avalahalli crime police stations rushed to the spot after the incident. The Avalahalli police have registered a hit-and-run case and launched a hunt for the accused driver, while the K.R. Puram traffic police are also investigating. The body of the student has been shifted to a private hospital.

The poor road infrastructure and pothole menace in Bengaluru has triggered a debate and IT industry leaders have raised the issue and rapped the Karnataka government.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who is also Bengaluru Development Minister, had triggered a controversy by stating that the IT companies can't blackmail him that they will move out of the city citing poor road conditions in Bengaluru.

Jammu Kashmir Accident Video: CCTV Footage Shows Speeding Doon School Bus Rams Into Herd Of Sheep
article-image

Later, Shivakumar, said he will meet representatives of IT companies regarding the issue. Responding to a question, he said, "Of course I am meeting IT companies. They are our friends, but they should also know their responsibilities."

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah after taking up road inspection in Bengaluru on last Saturday stated that during the monsoon season, potholes on the roads have increased, and a one-month deadline has been given to repair them and make the roads motorable for traffic.

"It is true that there are potholes on the roads. However, if these potholes had been repaired during the BJP government’s tenure, the roads would not have reached this condition. Steps must be taken to fill the potholes before the end of the monsoon season," he stated.

UGC Issues Notices To 54 Private Universities For Non-Compliance With Transparency Rules
article-image

CM Siddaramaiah further stated, in some places, garbage has been left unattended on the roads. Instructions have been issued to remove the waste immediately, failing which action will be taken against the concerned commissioner and engineers.

