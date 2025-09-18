Rajasthan To Hold Grade IV Recruitment Exam: 24.75 Lakh Candidates Compete For 53,749 Posts

Representation Image

Jaipur: Rajasthan is going to hold one of the biggest government recruitment exam for Grade IV (Peon) employees. Well over 24.75 lakh candidates will appear in the exam in the next three days, starting Friday, for 53,749 posts. Ironically, 75% of the candidates are overqualified with degrees like B.Tech, B.Com, B.B.A., and even master's but have decided to become peons in pursuit of a government job.

Chairman of the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) Alok Raj said, “The Grade IV exam is one of the biggest recruitment exams conducted in Rajasthan. The number of posts is over 53,000, and the qualification is just matriculation, but around 75 percent of the candidates are overqualified with degrees like B.Tech, B.Com, B.B.A., and even master's.”

The minimum qualification for the post has given the opportunity to a large number of candidates to apply who are appearing in other recruitments as well.

The exam will be held at 1,300 examination centers in 38 districts of the state in six shifts.