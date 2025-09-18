Rajasthan Shocker: Cruel Woman Throws 3-Year-Old Daughter Into Ana Sagar Lake Over Taunts From Live-In Partner

Anjali with her 3-year-old daughter | X/@arvindchotia

Ajmer: A shocking incident has come to light from Rajasthan's Ajmer, where a 28-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly killing her 3-year-old daughter.

According to police, the woman first put her daughter to sleep on a public bench before throwing her into Ajmer’s Ana Sagar Lake on Tuesday night.

The accused, identified as Anjali, also known as Priya Singh, is originally from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. She reportedly took this extreme step after being repeatedly taunted by her live-in partner for having a daughter from her first marriage. Anjali works as a receptionist at a hotel in Ajmer, where her partner, Alkesh Gupta, is also employed.

Following her separation from her husband, Anjali had been living with Alkesh in the Datanagar area of Ajmer.

On Tuesday night, during a routine patrol, Head Constable Govind Sharma encountered the couple walking along the road from Vaishali Nagar towards Bajrang Garh. Upon being questioned, Anjali claimed she had left home with her daughter but the child had suddenly disappeared on the way. The couple said they searched for the girl throughout the night, but to no avail.

CCTV Footage & Statement Contradict

When police reviewed CCTV footage, it showed Anjali carrying her daughter around Ana Sagar Lake. At around 1:30 am, she was seen alone, engrossed in her mobile phone, contradicting her earlier statement.

Upon interrogation, Anjali confessed to pushing her daughter into the lake through a gap in the railing. The child’s body was later recovered from the lake.

Probe revealed that Anjali acted alone. Alkesh was reportedly informed about the child’s disappearance at around 2 am. Anjali told police that Alkesh used to taunt her about having a child from her previous marriage, which pushed her to commit the crime.

Police Action

The Christian Ganj Police have registered a case of murder against Anjali and placed her under arrest. Authorities are currently investigating whether Alkesh had any involvement in the incident.