Rajasthan Shocker: Medical Store Set On Fire By Unidentified Bike-Borne Men In Sirohi Village

Sirohi: In a shocking incident that was reported in Rajasthan's Sirohi village in Sirohi district, two unidentified young men wearing masks reportedly set a medical store on fire. The incident was reported during the intervening night between April 29 and April 30. The duo came on a bike and poured petrol to set the store ablaze. Reports highlight that before setting the shop on fire, the men also fed food to a stray dog that was resting outside the shop. The incident lead to the damage of the medicines and important documents that were kept in the shop got burnt.

Kotwali police reached the spot after receiving information about the fire and initiated preliminary investigation. Loss Of belongings worth Rs 1.5 lakh was reported due to the burning of medicines and other items kept in the shop. The accused is absconding and search is underway for the two men. Police are also examining the CCTV footage.

Investigation underway

The motive behind the incident seems to be personal or professional rivalry however the police have still not confirmed the reason why the shop was set on fire. Various theories based on the questioning of the related individuals are being studied in a bid to arrive at the correct links to the accused and the motive behind the act. Police have so far interrogated the owners of the neighbouring shops in the vicinity.

