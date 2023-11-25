Madhya Pradesh: Fire Incidents On Rise In Jabalpur, Goods & Shops Worth Crores Set Ablaze Since November 1

Madhya Pradesh Fire Incidents On Rise In Jabalpur, 35 Incidents Reported Since November 1 | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Strangely, the more the weather is chilling, the more numbers of fire incidents are being reported in ‘Sanskardhani’, according to the Municipal Corporation Fire Brigade, Jabalpur.

Due to these fire incidents which are occurring frequently for the last 25 days, people have suffered the loss of crores of rupees. According to the complaints lodged with the Municipal Corporation Fire Brigade staff, a fire accident is happening every second day in the city. In which 35 fire accidents have been registered so far.

According to the Fire Brigade Superintendent, these fire accidents are seen mostly in warehouses and narrow streets. The main reason anticipated behind these incidents is said to be ‘short-circuit’.

Loss worth crores of rupees reported so far

Fire brigade personnel who reached the spot to extinguish the fire say that about 7 junkyards were gutted in the fire. Before Gurandi, a fire broke out in the warehouse of Krishna Plastic near Jhulelal temple in Galgala.

The blaze took a severe form due to the presence of flammable food items in the warehouse. Fire brigade personnel said that due to haphazard traffic on narrow lanes, one has to face a lot of difficulty to reach the spot. Due to which, till now, property owners have suffered a loss worth crores of rupees in the fire that broke out in junkyard, plastic warehouse, house, commercial complex and furniture showroom.

Recent incidents

There have been 35 such incidents in the city since last November 1. In the recent horrific incidents of fire, apart from Munna Plastics, goods worth about Rs 30 lakh kept in shops of Mohammad Irfan, Sheikh Yasim, Sheikh Shahrukh were burnt to ashes.

Along with this, 4 days ago on Tuesday, a furniture showroom near Gohalpur junk post was engulfed by fire. In the fire, valuable and luxury wooden items worth about Rs 17 lakh kept inside the showroom were burnt to ashes. It was reported that the fire was caused by the electricity meter in the furniture warehouse.

Similarly, there was a fire in Riyaz Ansari's junkyard in front of Gohalpur police station. The fire had taken a huge form due to the presence of plastic.Similarly, the house of Ajay Katha, living near Premsagar police post, was also burnt to ashes in a fire.