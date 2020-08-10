Rajasthan Political Crisis: Sachin Pilot breaks silence, says 'party is above everything else'

Sachin Pilot had been silent all through the political turmoil that unfolded in Rajasthan. Late on Monday night Pilot spoke to the media and informed about the developments and also clarified his stand. Stepping out of the meeting with his MLAs and K C Venugopal Pilot said,

“There were a lot of issues related to organisation and government that needed to be underlined. The issues are related to principals and needed to be put up in the interest of the party. Also there was a case with SOG.”

“A lot of things have been said during this entire period and I am surprised at a lot of personal issues that have been raised against me. But I believe that one should maintain restraint and politeness in politics.”

“We all worked together for five years to form a government in Rajasthan. And we are all stakeholders. The party is above everything else.”

“But when I felt that some issues need to be put forth I did. I am grateful to Party President Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for hearing us. I am thankful that the issues and concerns of the MLAs were put on a platform. I have been given an assurance that they will be sorted soon. A three member committee will be formed to look into them.”

“I wanted to raise issues related to party and governance so that we live up to the promises that we made when we came into power.”

“The party gives posts and party can take back posts. I do not have any longing for posts but i wanted that the respect and self respect be maintained. I am in politics for last 18 – 20 years and have worked for the party.

When we came into power a year and a half ago we left the decision of selecting a chief minister to the party president. She selected Ashok Gehlot for the post of chief minister and I was made the deputy chief minister. I wanted to take the experiences of this year and a half to the party leadership and have done that. I have hope that they will be addressed.”

“We have won on the symbol of congress and above that we are congress workers. I am thankful to the MLAs who stood by and put their issues before Priyanka Ji.”