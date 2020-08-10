'Welcome back Sachin': Latest developments in Rajasthan political crisis

The ongoing Rajasthan political tussle may be headed to an end. There have been a slew of developments on Monday, and the party in a statement said that they would work to "arrive at an appropriate resolution".
Here's all you need to know:
1. Sachin Pilot meets with Rahul Gandhi
On Monday evening, the Congress released a statement by party General Secretary KC Venugopal stating that former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot had met with former Congress President Rahul Gandhi.
"They have had a frank, open and conclusive discussion. Shri Sachin Pilot has committed to working in the interest of the Congress party and the Congress government in Rajasthan," the notice added.
2. 'Welcome back Sachin' tweets Abhishek Singhvi
Rajya Sabha MP and Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi took to Twitter to welcome Sachin Pilot back to the fold. However, the tweet also lauded the "political instincts" of Pilot's antagonist, Ashok Gehlot.
3. Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma meets Ashok Gehlot
Sharma, a Congress leader supporting Sachin Pilot, on Monday met with Chief Minister Gehlot. He said that all his activities had been "willingly" done.
"There was no camp, nobody was a captive. Bhanwar Lal can never be a captive. I went there willingly, I have come here willingly," he clarified.
"Party is like a family and Ashok Gehlot is its head. If someone gets upset in a family then they don't take food. So I expressed my unhappiness for a month. Now I don't have any resentment anymore. Party will fulfill all the promises made to people," he added.
4. There are no audio tapes, says Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma
While allegations of horse trading and collusion with the BJP had been thrown around earlier, there had been claims that there was recorded evidence. Purportedly Sharma had been recorded conspiring to topple the government. He however says he knows nothing about it.
"I don't know anything about audio. I know a Gajendra Singh. I don't know any Shekhawat. There is no audio, it was a lie. I don't know Sanjay Jain," he said.
5. 'Hold your horses' says Pilot camp MLA Vishvendra Singh
Even as many seemed to indicate that the worst of the conflict was behind them, Singh seemed hesitant. Taking to Twitter he said that too much was being said too quickly.
"Too many assumptions, too many rumours and too many factually incorrect stories. Hold your horses everyone! Watch this space for updates!" he wrote.
(With inputs from agencies)
