'Welcome back Sachin': Latest developments in Rajasthan political crisis

3. Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma meets Ashok Gehlot

Sharma, a Congress leader supporting Sachin Pilot, on Monday met with Chief Minister Gehlot. He said that all his activities had been "willingly" done.

"There was no camp, nobody was a captive. Bhanwar Lal can never be a captive. I went there willingly, I have come here willingly," he clarified.

"Party is like a family and Ashok Gehlot is its head. If someone gets upset in a family then they don't take food. So I expressed my unhappiness for a month. Now I don't have any resentment anymore. Party will fulfill all the promises made to people," he added.

4. There are no audio tapes, says Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma

While allegations of horse trading and collusion with the BJP had been thrown around earlier, there had been claims that there was recorded evidence. Purportedly Sharma had been recorded conspiring to topple the government. He however says he knows nothing about it.

"I don't know anything about audio. I know a Gajendra Singh. I don't know any Shekhawat. There is no audio, it was a lie. I don't know Sanjay Jain," he said.

5. 'Hold your horses' says Pilot camp MLA Vishvendra Singh

Even as many seemed to indicate that the worst of the conflict was behind them, Singh seemed hesitant. Taking to Twitter he said that too much was being said too quickly.

"Too many assumptions, too many rumours and too many factually incorrect stories. Hold your horses everyone! Watch this space for updates!" he wrote.