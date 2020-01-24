Rajasthan: Pak Hindu Migrants stage sit-in near State Assembly

Pakistan Hindu Migrants (PHM) staged a sit-in near the state assembly on Friday. They raised slogans in favour of Constitution Amendment Act and expressed opposition towards the proposal being brought in by the Rajasthan government to reject CAA in state.

PHMs from across the state gathered to oppose the alleged arbitrary policies of the state government against them. Women were also a part of the protest and recalled their experiences of horror that lead them to flee from Pakistan. State BJP leaders also joined them in the protest. A proposal was passed condemning the Gehlot government for its approach towards PHMs.