Rajasthan: BJP MLA Bihari Bishnoi brings basket full of dead locusts to Assembly, alleges govt apathy towards farmers

Bishnoi said, “The government is not taking any action to provide relief to farmers whose Rabi crops have been completely destroyed by the locusts. Instead it is focussed on passing resolution against CAA.”

“Crops have been destroyed in over seven lakh hectares of lands. Farmers need immediate relief, said Bishnoi.

The locust swarms or tiddi dal as they are locally called have been coming from Pakistan since May last year and 11 districts in the state are affected. Control measures have been initiated in 3.70 lakh hectares of land. earlier this month, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had visited the affected areas of Barmer and had met the affected farmers and promised help.

Agriculture secretary K.S Pannu has advised farmers not to panic as the officials of the department are in constant touch with the agriculture expert and the Government of India, who are monitoring the situation.