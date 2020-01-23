Watch: After Panchayat polls defeat, candidates set ablaze vehicles of winning party and police in Rajasthan; six arrested

Six people have been arrested after violence erupted in Rishabhdev in Udaipur district soon after the panchayat elections results were declared, said Rishabhdev SHO Shailendra Singh on Thursday.
On Wednesday, after the results of panchayat elections were declared, the candidates who couldn't win came up on streets vandalising vehicles. They also torched a polling bus and a police jeep after which a heavy police force was deployed. Stone pelting was also reported on the site.
Singh said that the additional police force, called on Wednesday night to control the situation, continued patrolling in the wake of late night tension.
The incident took place in Somawat village which is 8 kilometres away from the Rishabhdev police station soon after the 2020 Panchayat Assembly election results were declared. The government officials and locals near the scene of the crime had to run to save their lives.
Police rescued members of the polling party and no casualties were reported.
The winning candidate, Krishna Kumari won the election with 297 votes.
The 2020 Panchayat Elections were held in 15,127 wards of 2,312 village panchayats of 74 Panchayat Samitis. There were 15,334 candidates in the fray for the posts of sarpanch and 43,376 for positions of panch.
In the second phase, 21 sarpanches and 7,466 panches have been elected unopposed in 25 districts.
With inputs from Agencies and Sangeeta Pranvendra
