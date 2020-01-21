Rajasthan woman quits plush job in Dubai to contest panchayat polls

Jaipur: For Sunita, it could be termed as call of the rural India, which motivated her to quit her plush job with a shipping company in Dubai, the UAE, and return to Rajasthan, her home state, and contest the panchayat elections.

She is contesting local polls in the Nangal village, which comes under the Sikar district.

After staying in Dubai for a decade, she returned to her husband's village with a craving to develop it. She wants to work for regular power and water supply and create ample employment opportunities for women. Quality education for girls also figures on her to-do list.