Rajasthan govt calls special Assembly session to oppose CAA

After Punjab and Kerala, Rajasthan is all set to be the third state to oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). A special session of Rajasthan Assembly has been called on January 24 and it is believed that a resolution to oppose CAA would be brought in.

The move comes after senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel said that after Punjab the party is considering to bring a proposal to oppose CAA in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Parliamentary affairs minister Shanti Dhariwal informed, “The session is beginning on 24 January because a resolution to extend reservation to SC/ST in Lok Sabha and assemblies has to be ratified before January 25.”

He, however, added, “The government is likely to bring a resolution against the CAA in the session, especially as the Congress is against it.”

This would be the first session of the Assembly in the year 2020 and is expected to extend into Budget session and thus it would begin with the Governor’s address. Notification for the said session has been issued.