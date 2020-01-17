Rajasthan: Pak Hindu Migrant becomes Sarpanch amidst CAA protests

Nita Kanwar Sodha a Hindu migrant from Pakistan who got Indian citizenship just 5 months back in September 2019 is now the sarpanch of Natwada village in Tonk district. Nita won the election by 365 votes. Voting and counting for the first phase of Panchayat elections took place in Rajasthan on Friday.

This was the first time when Nita not just cast her vote but also contested in the election as an Indian citizen. She had been living in India for the last 19 years and had applied for citizenship 12 years ago.

There were seven other contestants in the fray and Nita defeated them to win by 365 votes. People of the village gathered outside the family house and cheered for her when the results were declared. “This is a victory of the people of the village. It is now my turn to return the love by performing my duty towards them. The blessings of my father-in-law and the support of my husband and family gave me strength,” said Nita to FPJ on the phone.