The 'Raj' tussle between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot

The power struggle within Rajasthan Congress continues unabated. Deputy chief minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot is not sparing any opportunity to cast aspirations on and embarrass chief minister Ashok Gehlot. All through the week Pilot has been firing verbal salvos at the CM on various issues related to governance. Meanwhile, Gehlot continues to maintain that he was chosen as chief minister because the people of the state wanted it.

Pilot has given statements that question the sensitivity and integrity of the government and the law and order situation in the state. The week started with the deputy CM saying that the government representatives should have visited the families of the children who lost their lives in Kota hospital.

Next, he spoke against the corruption in tourism department tendering process and that the minister himself had raised the issue but officials were unaffected. He said the government should resolve the issue.

Now, Pilot has condemned the attack on Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal in Barmer on Thursday. He said that a civilized society has no space for violence and hoped that police would take action against the offender. “This should not have happened and it is the duty of all of us that it does not happen again in future,” he said.