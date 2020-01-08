Rajasthan: Day after mother's killing, kidnapped toddler found dead

Jaipur: The two-year-old toddler, who was kidnapped after the brutal murder of his mother by some unidentified assailants, was found dead here on Wednesday, police said.

The body was recovered from the rear side of Unique Tower in the area falling under the jurisdiction of the Pratap Nagar police station.

"The body was recovered on Wednesday from the rear side of the building where her mother was murdered on Tuesday. An FSL team is collecting evidence," DCP Rahul Jain said.

Some unidentified assailants had murdered Shweta (30) at an apartment in Unique Tower and abducted her son on Tuesday evening.

They slit the woman's throat with a knife and hit her head with a heavy object. The matter came to light when her husband Rohit reached home and found his wife murdered.

They also took away the woman's mobile phone and later called her husband, demanding a ransom of Rs 30 lakh.

Police suspect the involvement of someone close to the family.