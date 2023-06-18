Rajasthan News: Four Districts Lashed With Heavy Rainfall Due To Biparjoy Effect

Jaipur: The effect of cyclonic storm Biparjoy continued in Rajasthan during the last 24 hours with four districts Jalore, Sirohi, Pali, and Barmer having received very heavy rainfall ranging between 8-13 inches. Along With Barmer, the flood-like situation was seen in Jalore where Sachore city and many villages were water-logged due to heavy rains. The cyclonic storm Biparjoy which turned into a deep depression after entering Rajasthan is creating havoc in districts adjoining Gujarat. After Barmer, it is Jalore that had badly affected by heavy rainfall. The flood water entered the Sanchore city and half a dozen colonies were submerged. SDRF teams were deployed on the spot by the administration. Vanadhar and Lakhawas dams have overflowed due to torrential rains in Raniwara and Bhinmal areas.

Army contingent called to control situation

In view of the possible threat to the Vanadhar dam, the district administration has called an army contingent from Jodhpur. At the same time, a team of NDRF from Sanchore has also been called to Vanadhar. While the flood-like situation continued in Barmer also where heavy rains have badly affected the electricity distribution system. According to the information received from the discons, about 700 electric poles have fallen due to strong winds and rains in the district and there is no electricity in 400 villages of the district for many hours.

Barmer is worst hit by heavy downpour

There is water logging in Chauhtan, Sedwa, Dhanau, and Dhorimanna blocks. The administration has deployed the NDRF team in different areas and people are being sent to safer places from waterlogged areas. All the rivers and ponds of the Siwana area overflowed. While Sirohi was lashed with rains that continued for the last two days, All the claims of the administration failed in Mount Abu. As per reports, there was no light for more than 70 hours. A bridge collapsed on the Swaroopganj-Kotda road in Pindwara while the Bhula, Valoria and Vasa dams of Pindwara area have overflowed. Apart from this, Ajmer, Dholpur, Bhilwara, Jodhpur, Jaipur and many other districts of Rajasthan received good rains. The Met Office has predicted that the cyclonic storm will move toward east Rajasthan in the next 24-48 hours and the heavy rains will continue in districts of Udaipur and Rajsamand and adjoining districts. The storm is likely to cross Rajasthan by June 20th.