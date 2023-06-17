Cyclone Biparjoy: NDRF Evacuates 127 People from Waterlogged School In Gujarat, Carry Infant In Empty Cement Bag; Visuals Surface | Twitter

A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team conducted a daring rescue operation, evacuating 127 people from a waterlogged school in Devbhumi Dwarka district, Gujarat. The evacuation was prompted by rising water levels caused by heavy rain resulting from Cyclone Biparjoy. Videos from the site depict NDRF personnel braving knee-deep water to carry infants wrapped in clothes, using innovative measures like empty cement bags to shield them from the rain.

Rescue Operation in Waterlogged Area

As the surrounding area of Rupan Bandar School in Devbhumi Dwarka district became waterlogged, the NDRF swiftly executed the evacuation plan. The team waded through knee-deep water, assisting infants, older children, and families in distress.

In one video, an NDRF personnel can be seen carrying an infant wrapped in an empty cement bag, ensuring their protection from the pouring rain. The rescued individuals were relocated to another school nearby, ensuring their safety.

Successful Evacuation Efforts

The NDRF team successfully evacuated a total of 82 men, 27 women, 15 children, and three nursing staff from the waterlogged school. The rescue operation exemplified the commitment and resilience of the NDRF personnel who ensured the safety of the affected individuals amidst challenging conditions.

Impact of Cyclone Biparjoy

Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall near Jakhau Port in Gujarat with wind speeds ranging from 125 kmph to 140 kmph. The cyclonic activity resulted in heavy rainfall and strong winds, causing significant damage across the region. Over 524 trees and electric poles were uprooted, affecting power supply to nearly 1,000 villages.

Weakening of the Cyclone

After making landfall, Cyclone Biparjoy gradually weakened and is expected to further weaken into a deep depression by evening. The timely response and preparedness of authorities, including the NDRF, helped mitigate the potential loss of lives and property in the affected areas.