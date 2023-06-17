Nearly 5,000 People Evacuated As Rajasthan's Barmer District Braces for Cyclone Biparjoy; Relief Operations Underway

Nearly 5,000 people Evacuated As Barmer District Braces for Cyclone Biparjoy; Relief Operations Underway | FPJ

Barmer district in Rajasthan has been hit by heavy rainfall and flooding caused by Cyclone Biparjoy. The district administration, along with the Indian army and other authorities, has taken proactive measures to ensure the safety of the affected population. Evacuations have been conducted, and relief operations are in progress to mitigate the cyclone's impact.

Evacuations and Safety Measures

Prompt response from the district administration resulted in the relocation of approximately 5,000 people from low-lying areas, such as Chauhatan, Gudamalani, Dhorimanna, and Bakhasar, to safer locations like government schools and public buildings. Adequate provisions of food and water have been arranged for the affected individuals. The Indian army has taken charge of preventive measures, conducting rehearsals, assessments, and deploying teams to monitor the situation closely.

Coordination with Multiple Authorities

The district administration, along with the army, Border Security Force (BSF), and other authorities, is coordinating comprehensive measures to address the impact of Cyclone Biparjoy. The BSF has established a control room to facilitate coordination and assistance in the border areas. Two teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have also been stationed in affected areas.

Impact and Damage

The cyclone's heavy rainfall and strong winds have caused significant damage, including fallen electricity poles, uprooted trees, disrupted power supply, and risks to infrastructure. However, no loss of life has been reported thus far. Temporary structures have suffered damage, and roads in various areas have been affected by the downpour.

Evacuation Success and Continued Preparedness

The successful evacuation of 100 families from Dabla village in Jaisalmer has been carried out with the assistance of local authorities. Collectors and other officials are actively patrolling affected regions to monitor the situation closely. All personnel involved in disaster management and civil defense have been instructed to remain vigilant and prepared for the cyclone's aftermath.