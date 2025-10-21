 Rajasthan News: 7 Child Labourers From Bihar Rescued From Graveyard After Fleeing Factory Torture In Jaipur
Rajasthan News: 7 Child Labourers From Bihar Rescued From Graveyard After Fleeing Factory Torture In Jaipur

Manish GodhaUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 07:12 PM IST
Rajasthan News: 7 Child Labourers From Bihar Rescued From Graveyard After Fleeing Factory Torture In Jaipur

Jaipur: In a shocking incident, seven children from Bihar were rescued from a graveyard in Jaipur on Monday. Victims of inhumane torture at a bangle-making factory in the Bhatta Basti police station area of Jaipur, the children ran away from the factory and hid in a graveyard, from where the police and Child Welfare Committee (CWC) team rescued them on the information of locals who found them in a frightened and distressed condition.

The police have registered a case against the factory owner, Samsad Miya, who brought the children to Jaipur from their village two months ago on the pretext of a trip.

Bhatta Basti police station CI Deepak Tyagi said that the police spoke with the children, and based on their complaint, a case has been registered against Samsad Miya. The children were unable to identify the factory where they were held. Police are searching for the suspect based on their statements.

The children told the police that Samsad Miya had brought them to Jaipur. They were locked in a room and forced to make bangles. They were treated like animals and were made to work 18-20 hours a day, fed only once a day, and beaten in case of illness. The children fled the factory a couple of days ago but lost their way and reached a graveyard where they spent a whole night.

The police said that some locals saw the distressed and frightened children on Monday morning and informed the police, who, with the help of CWC, rescued the children in a miserable condition.

“We have initiated the process of sending back the children to their home state and searching for the factory owner,” said the police.

