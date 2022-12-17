e-Paper Get App
Rajasthan: Man who reported his aunt missing, confesses killing her, cutting her into pieces with marble cutter

Police said that while recording the accused's statement they found many contradictions in his story.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 17, 2022, 06:30 PM IST
Rajasthan: Man who reported his aunt missing confesses killing her, cutting her into pieces with marble cutter | Representative Image/ Pixabay
Jaipur: A man from Jaipur allegedly killed his aunt using a hammer and cut her body into pieces using a knife and a marble cutter. The accused identified as one Anuj had on December 11 reported that her aunt had gone missing.

Paris Deshmukh, DCP North said that while recording Anuj's statement they found many contradictions in his story and grew suspicious of him. Upon probe by the police, the crime was revealed.

