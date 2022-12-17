e-Paper Get App
Shraddha murder case: Delhi court to hear Aaftab Poonawala's bail plea on December 22

Poonawala killed his partner Shraddha Walkar and allegedly cut her body in 35 pieces and scattered in the breadth of Delhi forest.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 17, 2022, 12:26 PM IST
article-image
Aaftab Poonawala | ANI
Delhi court posted the next hearing on bail plea of accused Aaftab Poonawala to December 22. Poonawala was produced through video conferencing today, December 17 and he said that he only signed documents and was not aware of the filing of bail application.

Poonawala, the suspect in the murder of Shraddha Walkar, filed a petition at Saket Court asking for bail in the case. After being questioned by the police, he is now in jail.

Shraddha's killing

Aaftab Poonawala, 28, killed Shraddha in May and allegedly sawed her body into 35 pieces and kept them in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days.

Delhi Police claimed to solve the six-month-old murder case after arresting Aaftab on the basis of a complaint filed by Shraddha's father.

Aaftab and Shraddha met on a dating site and moved in together to a rented accommodation in Chhatarpur as the relationship grew.

Shraddha Walkar's bones recovered from Mehrauli forest match with father's DNA: Reports
article-image

On receipt of the complaint from Shraddha's father, Delhi Police registered an FIR on November 10.

Subsequent interrogation of the accused revealed that Aaftab killed Shraddha on May 18 after which he started researching ways to dispose of the body. He also borrowed ideas on disposal from popular crime shows on his streaming devices, Delhi Police revealed.

He also told police that he read up on human anatomy before chopping his girlfriend's body.

Police said after browsing on the internet for ways to remove all traces of his crime, Aaftab mopped blood stains from the floor of the couple's Chhatarpur apartment with some chemicals and also disposed of all stained clothes.

He then shifted the body to the bathroom and bought a refrigerator where he hoarded the chopped body parts, police further informed.

