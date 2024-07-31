Rajasthan Govt Gives 15-Day Ultimatum To Coaching Centres To Follow Building By-Laws After Delhi Incident

Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma |

Rajasthan government has come into alert mode after the Delhi coaching center incident. The government has given 15-days time to the coaching centers and private libraries to follow the building by-laws issued for such institutions.

Expressing regret over the incident in Delhi in his social media post CM Bhajan Lal Sharma has ordered action against the institutions and concerned individuals violating the rules in Rajasthan.

"In order to prevent recurrence of such incidents, our government has directed the local bodies to take strict action to ensure public safety in urban areas. If any violation of rules is found, strict action will be taken against the concerned individuals and institutions, "said CM on X.

The department of Local Bodies has issued guidelines and complying the directions of the CM and has given an ultimatum of 15 days to the coaching-library operators. After this, a survey of these centers will be conducted across the state and the institutions found not following the rules will be sealed.

The coaching centers and libraries have been asked to provide alternative routes (stairs) to reach and exit the upper floors and basement. The institutions would not be allowed to store flammable or harmful substances in the basement. The institutions will have to follow the provisions of NBC (National Building Code of India) for fire safety. . Along with this, the coaching centers and libraries running in basement will have to make strong arrangements for drainage of air and water.