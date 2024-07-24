Rajasthan: BJP Halts Free Smartphone And Electricity Schemes Initiated By Ashok Gehlot Govt

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot | File pic

Jaipur: The BJP government in Rajasthan has stopped two flagship schemes free smartphone to women and free electricity up to 100 units schemes of the previous Ashok Gehlot government.

In the replies given in the legislative assembly by the government, it has been clarified that no new registrations are being done in both the schemes; however, the schemes would continue for the existing beneficiaries.

Replying to a question regarding the free electricity scheme the Energy Minister Heera Lal Nagar said that there is no proposal to register new applicants under the scheme

"Congress had brought this scheme for electoral gains. If benefits were to be given to everyone, then there would be no need for registration," said the minister, adding that 30 lakh domestic consumers are not getting the benefit of the scheme as they did not get themselves registered.

He said that all the 98 lakh 23 thousand 314 domestic consumers registered during the time of the previous government in the state are being given the benefit of the Chief Minister's Free Electricity Scheme. The scheme has not been discontinued, and no changes have been made in the scheme for these consumers.

the present government has also stopped the free smartphones to the women scheme. The scheme was stopped before the assembly elections due to the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct, but has not been resumed until now.

In a question regarding the implementation of the scheme, the government said in the assembly that the decision to resume the smartphone scheme will be taken only after examining the benefits of the scheme to women and public interest.

The previous government had promised to gave free smartphones to 40 lakh women but only 24.53 lakh women got the benefit of the scheme. There was a budget provision of Rs 1811.30 crore for the scheme in 2023-24, out of which Rs 1745.22 crore was spent.