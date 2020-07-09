Rajasthan government yet to take decision on conducting examinations

Rajasthan government yet to take a decision about holding exams in colleges and varsities. This creates a situation where the government will have to rework its decision of cancelling all exams and promoting the students. The government’s decision was hailed as one that was sensitive towards students in the times of COVID19 pandemic. However this is now faced with the possibility of being reversed after University Grants Commission (UGC) decision to conduct examinations. However, the issue takes political colour and minister says decision to be taken by chief minister over the next few days. Meanwhile students of private universities have an edge as online exams have already begun.
Rajasthan higher education minister Bhanwar Singgh Bhati said, “The decision to not conduct exams and promote students was taken in view of the Corona situation. We are in the process of studying the UGC order and will appraise the UGC about the situation in the state. As this is an issue related to the health of the students, the final decision will be taken by the chief minister.”
Rajasthan government had announced that students would be promoted as per MHRD norms, but that too would have to be worked out as some universities have a semester system while most undergraduate colleges and some universities have an annual examination system. Sources within the education department feel that working out a solution could take several days. This creates a situation of indecisiveness for the students, especially those who are in their final semesters.
On the other hand major private universities are currently in the process of conducting all exams through online remote proctored mode. The prestigious IIS University in Jaipur has created virtual classrooms for conducting theory and practical examinations for over 5000 students wherein the examinees are proctored using Artificial intelligence as well as manual monitoring. For this the University has availed services of Mercer Mettl, a Delhi NCR based IT Company that specializes in conducting online remote proctored Examinations using Artificial Intelligence (AI). A control room has been set up at the university premises to monitor the exams. Any candidate suspected to be involved in any kind of undesirable activity like looking away from the screen or talking is flagged by AI and an immediate warning is sent to the examinee by the proctors.
“Due to the uncertainty over Covid 19 situation, IIS University decided to conduct all theory and practical examinations for the even semester through online remote proctored mode. This will not only ensure health safety and convenience of students but also preserve the academic integrity,” said Dr Ashok Gupta Vice Chancellor, IIS University.
The government indecision creates a situation wherein large number of students face the threat of delayed session.
