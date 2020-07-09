Rajasthan government yet to take decision on conducting examinations

Rajasthan government had announced that students would be promoted as per MHRD norms, but that too would have to be worked out as some universities have a semester system while most undergraduate colleges and some universities have an annual examination system. Sources within the education department feel that working out a solution could take several days. This creates a situation of indecisiveness for the students, especially those who are in their final semesters.

On the other hand major private universities are currently in the process of conducting all exams through online remote proctored mode. The prestigious IIS University in Jaipur has created virtual classrooms for conducting theory and practical examinations for over 5000 students wherein the examinees are proctored using Artificial intelligence as well as manual monitoring. For this the University has availed services of Mercer Mettl, a Delhi NCR based IT Company that specializes in conducting online remote proctored Examinations using Artificial Intelligence (AI). A control room has been set up at the university premises to monitor the exams. Any candidate suspected to be involved in any kind of undesirable activity like looking away from the screen or talking is flagged by AI and an immediate warning is sent to the examinee by the proctors.