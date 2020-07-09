ICSE & ISC results 2020: CISCE to announce result tomorrow at results.cisce.org; check here for details

The results of Class 10 (ICSE) & Class 12 (ISC) Year 2020 Examinations will be declared on Friday, 10th July 2020 at 03:00 PM.

The results of the ICSE and ISC Year 2020 Examinations will be made available through the CAREERS Portal of the Council, the Website of the Council and through SMS.

The schools can access the results by logging into the CAREERS Portal of the Council using the Principal's login ID and password.

Steps to be followed for accessing results:

1. After logging into the CAREERS portal click on the tile 'Examination System'.

2. On the Menu Bar click on 'ICSE' for accessing the ICSE Year 2020 Examination Results or on 'ISC' for accessing the ISC Year 2020 Examination Results.

3. From the ICSE/ISC menu, click on 'Reports'.

4. Click on 'Result Tabulation' to View/Print the School's Result Tabulation.

5. You may also click on the 'Comparison Table' to View/Print the same.

In case of any doubt, the Schools can contact the CISCE helpdesk at ciscehelpdeskorioninc.com or call 1800-267-1760.

Individual candidates can access the results by logging into the Council's website - www.cisce.org or wvvw.results.cisce.orq

Steps to be followed for accessing results on the Council's website:

1. After logging into the Council's website, click on the link 'Results 2020'.

2. For accessing the ICSE/ISC Year 2020 Examination results, a candidate must select ICSE or ISC, as applicable, from the Course option.

3. For accessing the ICSE Year 2020 Examination Results, the candidate needs to enter his/her Unique ID, Index No. and CAPTCHA as shown on the screen.

4. For accessing the ISC Year 2020 Examination Results, the candidate needs to enter his/her Unique ID, Index No. and CAPTCHA as shown on the screen.

5. The instructions to view the results are provided on the results web page. The user may follow the same.

The results of individual candidates can also be received through SMS.

Steps to be followed for receiving the results through SMS:

1. For receiving the ICSE Year 2020 Examination Results through SMS, the candidate needs to type his/her Unique ID in the following way, in the 'New Message' box : ICSE 1234567 (Seven Digit Unique ID)

2. For receiving the ISE Year 2020 Examination Results through SMS, the candidate needs to type his/her Unique ID in the following way, in the 'New Message' box : ISE 1234567 (Seven Digit Unique ID)