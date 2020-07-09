Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020: PUC scores will not be announced today, expected by 20 July

Karnataka second pre-university (2nd PUC) Result 2020 will not be announced today. The results will be released around 20 July or the last week of July 2020.
Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh took to Twitter and shared the update on 9 July.
He wrote, "Many students are calling me to know whether Second PUC results will be announced today. I once again inform all that Second PUC results will come out around 20th July."
Karnataka is one of the states which conducted the board exams in spite of opposition by parents amidst the rising COVID-19 cases.
