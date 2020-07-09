Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020: PUC scores will not be announced today, expected by 20 July

Karnataka second pre-university (2nd PUC) Result 2020 will not be announced today. The results will be released around 20 July or the last week of July 2020.

Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh took to Twitter and shared the update on 9 July.

He wrote, "Many students are calling me to know whether Second PUC results will be announced today. I once again inform all that Second PUC results will come out around 20th July."