Rajasthan government retraces path taken by Italian tourists in effort to contain possible infection

Hotels in six districts where the 20 member Italian tourist group stayed are been sanitised and quarantined after two members have been tested positive for Coronavirus. All persons who came in contact with the group are being screened and those with symptoms are being tested.
The group entered Rajasthan through Jhunjhunu on February 21 and reached Jaipur on February 28 after travelling to Bikaner, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer and Udaipur.
The group of 20 tourists was accompanied by a driver, a guide and a helper.
One of the tourists was admitted to SMS Hospital with symptoms of the Coronavirus. His wife was also admitted on Monday and tested positive on Tuesday.
The hotels where the group stayed are The Castle in Mandawa, Jhunjhunu, Hotel Gaj Kesri in Bikaner, Hotel Rang Mahal in Jaisalamer, Hotel Park in Jodhpur, Hotel Trident in Udaipur and Hotel Ramada in Jaipur. All have been sealed and asked to sanitize their premises as per the guidelines issued by the Centre.
According to health minister Dr Raghu Sharma, the Italian group came in contact with 215 persons during this trip. 78 in Jaipur, 59 in Jhunjhunu, 44 in Bikaner, 14 each in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer and 6 in Udaipur.
Out of these samples were collected from 93 persons. 51 persons have been tested negative while reports of 42 persons are still awaited, said Sharma.
78 persons from the staff of Ramada Hotel where the group stayed are also being tested.
Those found with symptoms will be quarantined for 28 days.
The group had also visited tourist places in all the six cities they had visited. From Rajasthan they went to Agra and then Delhi.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)