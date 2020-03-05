Rajasthan government retraces path taken by Italian tourists in effort to contain possible infection

Hotels in six districts where the 20 member Italian tourist group stayed are been sanitised and quarantined after two members have been tested positive for Coronavirus. All persons who came in contact with the group are being screened and those with symptoms are being tested.

The group entered Rajasthan through Jhunjhunu on February 21 and reached Jaipur on February 28 after travelling to Bikaner, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer and Udaipur.

The group of 20 tourists was accompanied by a driver, a guide and a helper.

One of the tourists was admitted to SMS Hospital with symptoms of the Coronavirus. His wife was also admitted on Monday and tested positive on Tuesday.