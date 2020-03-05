Rajasthan government cancels Holi programme after Italian tourists test Coronaiurus positive - travel and hotel bookings getting cancelled

After two Italian tourist have been tested positive for Coronavirus, Rajasthan Tourism Department has cancelled the Holi celebrations that are organised every year at a large scale. Foreign tourist attend the festival in large numbers. Tourism minister Vishvendra Singh has said that they have also urged private hotels to do the same.

"The Holi festival organised every year at Khasa Kothi Hotel has been cancelled. We have also urged private hotels to cancel their programmes and we hope they will do so."