Rajasthan government cancels Holi programme after Italian tourists test Coronaiurus positive - travel and hotel bookings getting cancelled

After two Italian tourist have been tested positive for Coronavirus, Rajasthan Tourism Department has cancelled the Holi celebrations that are organised every year at a large scale. Foreign tourist attend the festival in large numbers. Tourism minister Vishvendra Singh has said that they have also urged private hotels to do the same.
"The Holi festival organised every year at Khasa Kothi Hotel has been cancelled. We have also urged private hotels to cancel their programmes and we hope they will do so."
Singh added, "We are in touch with officers of the tourism and medical department and feeling a close watch on the situation. The matter is serious but the situation is neither out of control nor one of panic."
Tourism is a major contribution to state's economy and the coronavirus scare could adversely affect business.
Sanjay Kaushik of Rajputana Tours and travels expressed concern over the cancellations. "More than one fouth of the bookings have been cancelled in the last few days. This could get worse over next few days. It could affect business over the entire year," said Kaushik.
Tourism minster Vishvendra Singh said, "We are in touch with the trade, hotels and guides associations and compiling data. We hope to compile it over the next 4-5 days."
He further said that all District Collectors and SPs have been instructed to follow the travel advisory issued by the Central government. The state government has also issued a tourist helpline number 0141-2225624.
